Pension Expert Urges Court To Reject ESG Rule Challenge

By Grace Elletson (April 6, 2023, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A leading pension expert urged a Texas federal judge to toss a challenge led by 25 Republican state attorneys general to block a finalized rule allowing retirement advisers to consider social issues when choosing investments, arguing that the prior rule and new rule aren't that much different....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS