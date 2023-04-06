Doctor Tells 11th Circ. EPA Doesn't Bar Roundup Warning Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (April 6, 2023, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Georgia doctor urged the full Eleventh Circuit to not let Monsanto "avoid responsibility" for its failure to warn about the cancer risk associated with its Roundup weedkiller, saying federal law doesn't preempt failure to warn claims and "every appellate judge to consider the issue all agree."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS