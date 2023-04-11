VPN Co. Given Chance To Avoid Contempt In Fla. Movie IP Suit

By David Minsky (April 11, 2023, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge on Tuesday suspended a $500-per-day civil contempt order against a manager of a now-defunct virtual private network company who was told to pay more than $15.1 million in copyright damages for illegally downloading movies, as long as he provides financial information and meets for a deposition....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS