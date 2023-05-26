Miami City Atty Can't Duck Suit Over Real Estate Scheme

By Carolina Bolado (May 26, 2023, 1:37 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge on Friday threw cold water on arguments from the city of Miami, its city attorney and her husband who are trying to duck a suit accusing them of running a scheme to pressure homeowners into below-market sales, saying he thinks there's enough in the complaint to move the case forward....

