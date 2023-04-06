Philip Morris Can't Ban RJ Reynolds Vapes After $14M IP Win

By Craig Clough (April 6, 2023, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge denied a permanent injunction request from Philip Morris to bar R.J. Reynolds from selling vaping devices that a jury found infringe Philip Morris patents, ruling in an order unsealed on Tuesday that banning the devices could harm public health....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS