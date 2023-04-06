EPA Floats Cutting Ethylene Oxide, Other Chemical Emissions

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 6, 2023, 9:39 PM EDT) -- New proposed federal restrictions on cancer-causing emissions including ethylene oxide and chloroprene from chemical plants would reduce nearby vulnerable populations' risk of cancer and other health problems, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS