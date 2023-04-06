Trans Athlete Ban Based On 'Out Of Step' Policy, 9th Circ. Told

By David Steele (April 6, 2023, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A Boise State University transgender female student told the Ninth Circuit Thursday that the recent ban on transgender athletes enacted by the international track and field governing body should be disregarded as new legal authority in her challenge to Idaho's ban on transgender athletes competing in sports — adding that the new policy was "out of step" with those of other major sports organizations....

