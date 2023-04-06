Johnson Controls Settles Indiana Toxins, Asbestos Claims

By Mike Curley (April 6, 2023, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Johnson Controls Inc. and a group of residents who allege the company is responsible for toxins and asbestos contamination in their groundwater and air told an Indiana federal court on Thursday that they have reached a settlement in principle to resolve all their remaining claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS