J&J Unit's Rival Loses Bid To Arbitrate Trade Secret Claims

By Lauren Berg (April 6, 2023, 10:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday refused to send to arbitration some claims brought by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Auris Health Inc. accusing several of its former employees-turned-competitors and Noah Medical Corp. of misappropriating its trade secrets related to robotic surgery technology....

