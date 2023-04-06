Chipotle, Sweetgreen End Chicken Beef In Fast Food IP Fight

By Hailey Konnath (April 6, 2023, 10:53 PM EDT) -- Sweetgreen has agreed to change the name of its new "Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl" just days after Chipotle Mexican Grill accused the fast-casual restaurant rival of infringing its trademark, according to a statement provided to multiple news outlets on Thursday....

