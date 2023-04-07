Kickstart My Lawsuit? Mötley Crüe Guitarist Sues Own Band

By Craig Clough (April 7, 2023, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars sued the band in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday claiming his bandmates are trying to push him out due to a disability that prevents him from touring, laying bare decades of bitter disputes in the successful glam metal act....

