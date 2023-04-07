Biden Raises The Bar In Proposed Regulatory Review Revamp

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 7, 2023, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The White House on Thursday proposed big changes to how executive branch agencies analyze their actions, including raising the bar on which actions are subject to more stringent review, boosting public participation and adjusting how agencies calculate costs and benefits....

