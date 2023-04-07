J&J's New Talc Ch. 11 A Rehash Of Nixed Case, Claimants Say

By Emily Field and Vince Sullivan (April 7, 2023, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A renewed effort to address legacy talc liability through Chapter 11 has returned Johnson & Johnson's talc unit to the bankruptcy system, but many claimants say this new filing suffers from the same infirmities as a recently dismissed case because the company is not facing financial distress and is improperly delaying justice for cancer and mesothelioma patients....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS