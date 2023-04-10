Dell's Inspiron Laptops Have Defective Hinges, Suit Says

By Gina Kim (April 10, 2023, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Dell Technologies has been hit with a proposed class action in Maryland federal court by a customer who claims that its Inspiron two-in-one laptop contains defective dual 360-hinges that "prematurely and unexpectedly seize and fail after only months of use," keeping users from changing the configuration of their devices. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS