Split 9th Circ. Upholds Calif. Law Limiting Vehicle Honking

By Hailey Konnath (April 7, 2023, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel on Friday affirmed a lower court's decision upholding a California law limiting the use of a vehicle's horn to safety-related reasons, after a San Diego woman had argued that honking in support of protests is a constitutionally protected expression of free speech....

