Investment Firm Liable In SEC Conflict Suit, Judge Says

By Rachel Riley (April 7, 2023, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal judge agreed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday that a Massachusetts investment adviser violated federal law when it didn't tell clients about an arrangement with its clearing firm that gave the company financial reasons to encourage investment in certain funds over others....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS