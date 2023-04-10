Crypto Miner Accuses Custody Provider Of Lax Security, Theft

By Aislinn Keely (April 10, 2023, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Crypto miner Sphere 3D Corp. has filed a suit against a once-potential merger partner, alleging in New York federal court that Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. breached their contract by having shoddy compliance controls and "skimming off the top" of assets Sphere had placed in its care....

