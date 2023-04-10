Alaska Tribal Orgs Say Feds Must Update Salmon Protections

By Caleb Symons (April 10, 2023, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Tribal advocacy groups in Alaska say the federal government must revisit a policy establishing fish-harvest limits for the coming year, arguing that stronger protections are needed for local salmon species whose populations have cratered due largely to climate change....

