NCAA Argues Proposed Class Too Diverse In Race Bias Suit

By Elaine Briseño (April 10, 2023, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association is urging an Indiana federal court to deny class certification to more than 1,600 Black athletes who accuse the organization of racially discriminating against students at historically Black colleges and universities, arguing the proposed plaintiffs are too diverse because they hail from different schools, conferences and teams with their own set of unique circumstances....

