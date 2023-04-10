Auto Supplier Says FCC Actions Make It Harder To Get Patents

By Nadia Dreid (April 10, 2023, 6:34 PM EDT) -- When the FCC decided that the vehicle communications systems in the 5.9 gigahertz band should all use a certain set of standards, it created "unanticipated intellectual property consequences" that one group says the agency should address by ensuring businesses can get the patents they need to meet those standards....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS