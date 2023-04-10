Texas Town Says Lease Fight Is Far From Title Dispute

By Isaac Monterose (April 10, 2023, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The Texas town of Anthony urged the Supreme Court of Texas to review an appeals court ruling that sided with a tenant who owed more than $15,000 in rent, arguing that the appeals court erred by ruling that the town was having a title dispute with the tenant....

