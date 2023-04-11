Feds Say ERISA, Medicare Preempt Part Of Okla. PBM Law

By Kellie Mejdrich (April 10, 2023, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government told the Tenth Circuit on Monday that federal benefits and health care laws preempted part of an Oklahoma state law regulating pharmacy benefit managers, but argued that other parts of the statute governing the intermediaries between pharmacies and insurers were not overridden....

