Pharma Cos. Launch 2nd Gout Antitrust Case Against Takeda

By Katie Buehler (April 11, 2023, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A group of pharmaceutical companies has accused Takeda Pharmaceuticals and several other drug manufacturers of entering into anti-competitive deals related to the gout drug Colcrys, launching the second federal lawsuit in Pennsylvania that claims the deals were meant to postpone the development of a generic market for the drug....

