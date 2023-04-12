NRDC Says New Mid-Atlantic Plan Will Lead To Overfishing

By Katie Buehler (April 12, 2023, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The Natural Resources Defense Council has asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge to ax new regulations over the fishing of summer flounder, scup and black sea bass off the coast of six mid-Atlantic states, claiming the new rules will allow for overfishing of the three species....

