4th Circ. Told It Erred In Reviving SEC's Insider Trading Suit

By Jessica Corso (April 11, 2023, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A mortgage broker who scored a rare midtrial defeat of insider trading allegations is urging the Fourth Circuit not to open up the possibility of a second trial, arguing that the appeals court made factual errors when it revived the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's case against him in February....

