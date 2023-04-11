Mich. County, Atty Sanctioned For Opioid Deal Challenge

By Danielle Ferguson (April 11, 2023, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A Michigan state judge on Tuesday sanctioned Ottawa County and its outside counsel for filing what she called a frivolous lawsuit challenging a national opioid settlement, ruling the county had an unreasonable interpretation of the deal and that its lawyer lied about who was overseeing the funds....

