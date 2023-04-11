Atty Sues ABA For Sharing His Info With Third Parties

By Kevin Penton (April 11, 2023, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A Michigan attorney who unsuccessfully accused the American Bar Association in federal court of unlawfully disclosing information about his membership and ABA Journal subscription to third parties is giving the effort another try, this time as a putative class action in Illinois state court....

