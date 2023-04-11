Ga. Judge Refuses To Exclude Claims In Solar Farm Fight

By Tom Lotshaw (April 11, 2023, 5:13 PM EDT) -- As a trial was set to kick off on Tuesday, a Georgia federal judge denied a motion by the owners and developers of the Lumpkin Solar Farm to exclude a negligence per se claim by neighbors who allege that poor site management and inadequate erosion controls at the facility heavily damaged their property with sediment-laden runoff....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS