2nd Circ. Upholds Ax Of Farfetch Investors' IPO Suit

By Katryna Perera (April 11, 2023, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday unanimously affirmed a lower court's decision to toss a proposed class action by Farfetch Ltd. investors alleging the digital designer retail firm misled the public about the risks it faced in advance of its $750.5 million initial public offering....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS