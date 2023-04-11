Wachtell, Sullivan & Cromwell Shape Health Care REIT Buy

By Charlie Innis (April 11, 2023, 3:06 PM EDT) -- Office Properties Income Trust plans to absorb a health care real estate investment trust in an all-stock deal built by Wachtell and Sullivan & Cromwell, combining $12.4 billion in assets as the office REIT braces itself against a "difficult financing environment," the firms said Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS