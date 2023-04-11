Levi & Korsinsky, Faruqi & Faruqi Vie To Lead Crypto IPO Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 11, 2023, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Levi & Korsinsky LLP and Faruqi & Faruqi LLP have pushed back against each other's bids to lead a proposed investor action taking aim at cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain PLC over allegedly "negligently prepared" offering documents filed by the company ahead of its 2021 initial public offering....

