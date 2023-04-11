Temp Biz Can't Hire Temp Labor For Its Existence, DOL Says

By Parker Quinlan (April 11, 2023, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A construction staffing group cannot claim a temporary need for foreign workers after a U.S. Department of Labor appellate judge ruled that employing workers for the duration of its existence is not temporary or a one-time need....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS