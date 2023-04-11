Insurer Owes Firm Defense In Real Estate Spat, Court Told

By Emily Enfinger (April 11, 2023, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A Houston real estate law firm told a Texas state court that its insurers need to reimburse roughly $65,000 after failing to defend the firm in an underlying suit concerning a $2.5 million real estate deal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS