TransUnion Must Face Errant Credit-Check Suit

By Anna Bongardino (April 11, 2023, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Credit reporting company TransUnion can't escape a class action alleging it willfully violated the reinvestigation provision in the Fair Credit Reporting Act, a Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled, finding it hasn't shown that its blanket policy not to reinvestigate consumers' hard-inquiry disputes is reasonable....

