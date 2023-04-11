Effort To DQ Bondurant In Unclaimed Property Case Rages On

By Rose Krebs (April 11, 2023, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The Bancorp Bank NA and two of its prepaid card service providers are asking the Delaware Supreme Court to undo a decision allowing Bondurant Mixson & Elmore LLP to continue representing a plaintiff in litigation accusing the companies of failing to properly report abandoned cardholder balances....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS