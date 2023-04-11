Ingevity Not Immune From $85M Verdict, Judge Rules

By Adam Lidgett (April 11, 2023, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has refused to let Ingevity off the hook from the nearly $85 million in damages it was hit with after a jury found it violated antitrust laws, saying the company can't get "another bite at the apple" in a dispute with BASF....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS