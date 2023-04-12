Abortion Pill Battle Puts Squeeze On Drug Benefit Managers

By Kellie Mejdrich (April 12, 2023, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court's recent decision upending certification of a pill used to terminate pregnancies will put pressure on the pharmacy benefit managers that act as intermediaries between drugmakers and insurers, attorneys say, heightening PBMs' potential legal exposure at the same time that states are seeking to ramp up regulations. ...

