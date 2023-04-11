Latham, Akin Attys Sank DNA Patent Row, Suit Says

By Andrew Karpan (April 11, 2023, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey dermatologist says that lawyers at Latham & Watkins LLP and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP deliberately tanked a patent fight between Cornell University and DNA sequencing company Illumina by giving him bad advice during depositions over research he conducted as a graduate student that he says later formed the basis of a DNA cancer-screening product Illumina marketed with medical equipment supplier Thermo Fisher....

