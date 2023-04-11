Class Action Accuses USAA Of Overcharging Premiums

By Jennifer Mandato (April 11, 2023, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania resident accusing USAA of overcharging for collision coverage filed a proposed class action against the insurer, telling a federal court that the insurer is charging the same premium for vehicle owners with a reconstructed title as those with a regular title but offering lesser coverage benefits....

