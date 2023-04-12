Doc Suing Jackson Lewis Blames Atty Illness For Appeal Goof

By Emily Sawicki (April 12, 2023, 10:15 AM EDT) -- A Connecticut doctor is asking the Second Circuit for another shot at reviving a defamation suit against Jackson Lewis PC — a firm he says harmed his reputation after his hospital hired it to investigate sexual assault allegations against him — on the grounds that his attorney's COVID-19 diagnosis delayed the correction of clerical issues that got the appeal tossed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS