Texas Judge Wants Suit Over Same-Sex Marriages Revived

By Catherine Marfin (April 11, 2023, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A Waco-area justice of the peace asked the Texas Supreme Court to revive a lawsuit she brought against the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct for publicly warning her for refusing to officiate same-sex marriages, arguing her policy of referring those couples elsewhere is within the bounds of the state's religious freedom law....

