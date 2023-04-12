NC Judge Orders Arrest Of Real Estate Investor For Contempt

By Hayley Fowler (April 12, 2023, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge has detained the owner of a real estate investment company found to have rigged foreclosure sales, finding him in civil contempt for the second time after a litany of bad behavior in the months since a receiver was appointed to look after his affairs....

