5th Circ. Rejects Texas Pensioner Suit Over Israel Boycott Law

By Kellie Mejdrich (April 11, 2023, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday upheld dismissal of a Texas pensioner's lawsuit attempting to challenge the constitutionality of a state law blocking public funds from going to companies that boycott Israel, finding a lower court properly dismissed the Travis County prosecutor's claims for lack of standing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS