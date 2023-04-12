Corcept Inks $14M Investor Deal Over Off-Label Drug Sales

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 12, 2023, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Corcept Therapeutics Inc. has reached a $14 million settlement to end securities fraud litigation related to its abortion drug Korlym, a deal that includes a potential 25% cut for the investor plaintiffs' lawyers, according to a Monday filing in San Francisco federal court seeking preliminary approval for the agreement....

