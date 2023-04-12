Ex-Polar Air Cargo Execs, Vendors Accused Of $52M Fraud

By Stewart Bishop (April 12, 2023, 10:49 PM EDT) -- Former senior executives of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide Inc. and others have been accused of defrauding the leading cargo airline out of $52 million, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday, over the course of a decade-long scheme to exploit Polar's procurement and contracting processes for their own benefit, at the expense of the company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS