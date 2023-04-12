Snapchat Keeps Calif. Alice Win At Fed. Circ. In Patent Row

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 12, 2023, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday backed a California federal court ruling that sides with the parent company of Snapchat and invalidated three patents for adding marketing images to shared mobile phone photos and videos, calling the asserted inventions from a photographer a "generic set of steps."...

