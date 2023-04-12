Most Walmart Opioid Suit Claims Are Timely, Chancery Says

By Ivan Moreno (April 12, 2023, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Wednesday rejected Walmart's motion to dismiss a lawsuit from stockholders alleging opioid prescription oversight failures by the company, saying two claims are not time-barred and that more information is needed to determine if a third claim is timely....

