Data Collection Plaintiff Wants Privacy Policy Visitor Data

By Matthew Santoni (April 12, 2023, 4:01 PM EDT) -- An online shopper claiming that third-party data collection violates Pennsylvania's law against wiretapping wants to know how many people actually clicked on a shopping website's privacy policy, arguing to a federal judge Wednesday that it was relevant to whether consumers were reasonably on notice that their information was being collected and shared....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS