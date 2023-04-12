Auto Parts Co. Goes After Ex-Worker Who Started Competitor

By Danielle Ferguson (April 12, 2023, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A former operations manager for Michigan auto parts supplier PMP downloaded trade secret data while he was still employed with the company and used the confidential information to found a competing company, PMP alleged Tuesday in Michigan federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS