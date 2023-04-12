CoStar Says Watermark Is Protected By Copyright Law

By Isaac Monterose (April 12, 2023, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Commercial real estate information company CoStar Group Inc. is resisting rival Commercial Real Estate Exchange Inc.'s dismissal bid for two of CoStar's Digital Millennium Copyright Act claims, arguing that CoStar's five-pointed star watermark allegedly removed by CREXi's workers from CoStar's photos is protected by DMCA....

